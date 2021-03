Romanians place less money in the new Govt. debt issue on BVB

Romanians place less money in the new Govt. debt issue on BVB. The volume of Government bonds subscribed by retail investors through the Fidelis program, which started on March 1 and ends on March 19, passed RON 1 billion (EUR 207 million) on March 18, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar daily. More than half of the demand, respectively EUR 108 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]