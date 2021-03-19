Romania's Economy Ministry will start over its investment grants scheme for SMEs

Romania's Economy Ministry will start over its investment grants scheme for SMEs. The selection procedures for distributing investment grants worth EUR 50,000 - 200,000 to Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will start over, and all the candidates must re-register, economy minister Claudiu Nasui announced. The Government will also revise the selection (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]