ForMin Aurescu: We are considering the launch of new public communication campaign on Visa Waiver



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) intends to launch a public communication campaign, in the context of efforts to include Romania in the Visa Waiver program, but also initiatives in the US Congress, so that Romanian citizens should not need a visa to travel to the USA, in the short term, announces the relevant minister, Bogdan Aurescu. He explains, in an interview with AGERPRES, that a Romanian-American working group is analyzing our country's goal of being included in the Visa Waiver. "We are considering the launch of a new public communication campaign regarding this Visa Waiver program in the next period, because the last criterion we still have to meet is that of the refusal rate. The refusal rate is provided in the American legislation at 3% of the number of applications for a short-stay visa in the United States. It is important to use all the levers, including public awareness, on the chances of a Romanian citizen to obtain a visa, so that this level drops to 3%," the minister shows. In addition, a number of initiatives are being considered at the level of the United States Congress to see to what extent it is possible to amend legislation or make US legislation more flexible, which provides for this 3% ceiling, so that for strong allies, strategic and dedicated partners, such as Romania, a number of exceptions could be possibly identified." In the context of the Romanian - American Strategic Partnership, Bogdan Aurescu states that Romania supports an increase in the American military presence. "We are encouraged that the normative act authorizing U.S. military spending for this fiscal year, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), provides a task for the State Department and the Pentagon to assess the U.S. military presence not only globally but also in the region, including Romania," the Romanian minister of foreign affairs points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)