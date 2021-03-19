COVID-19: Romania's first 24-hour vaccination center to open in Timisoara

A vaccination center that will stay open 24 hours a day is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara, western Romania, on March 23. It will be the first such center in Romania. Immunization at this center will only be done with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the announcement