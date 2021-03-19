Minister: Romania compelled to allow football fans attend EURO 2020 matches

Minister: Romania compelled to allow football fans attend EURO 2020 matches. Romania's minister of sports, Eduard Novak, stated that UEFA compelled Romania to guarantee that the football fans will be allowed to attend the EURO 2020 matches organized in Bucharest if the country still wants to host the matches. The stadiums should be open to a capacity of at least (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]