Tourist accommodation capacity decreases by 27.8% last year. The tourist accommodation capacity in operation was in 2020 by 27.8% lower than the previous year, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In 2020, the hotels held the largest share (60.1%) in the total tourist accommodation capacity in operation, followed by agritourism guesthouses (13.4%), tourist guesthouses (11.3%), tourist villas (4.4%), hostels (3.6%), motels (2.9%), and the rest of the types of tourist reception structures with tourist accommodation functions (4.3%). The index of net use of the tourist accommodation capacity in operation was last year of 22.9% in the total structures of tourist reception with accommodation functions. The number of Romanian tourists accommodated in the tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 92.8% of the total arrivals. Compared to 2019, the number of arrivals decreased by 52.3% in total, the number of arrivals of Romanian tourists decreasing by 44.5%, and that of foreign tourists decreasing by 83%. The number of overnight stays of Romanian tourists accommodated in the tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 93.1% of the total accommodations. Compared to 2019, the total number of overnight stays decreased by 51.6%, the number of overnight stays of Romanian tourists decreasing by 45.3%, and that of foreign tourists by 81.1%. The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania in 2020 were 5,022,700, decreasing by 60.8% compared to 2019. The means of road transport were the most used by foreign visitors for trips to Romania (82.6% of the number total arrivals); the rest of the trips were made by air (14.5%), river/sea (2%) and rail (0.9%). The departures of Romanian visitors abroad were stood at 9,510,100, decreasing by 58.8% compared to 2019. Most of the trips of Romanian visitors abroad were made by means of road transport (71%); the rest of the trips were made by air (28.3%), rail (0.4%) and naval transport (0.3%). AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]