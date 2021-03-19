PM Citu: EC supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania

Romania is closer to having the CVM monitoring lifted. Prime minister Florin Citu said on Thursday, March 18, that the European Commission (EC) supports the elimination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at the end of 2021. "Good news for Romania," PM Citu wrote on Facebook. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]