March 19, 2021

PM Citu: EC supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
Mar 19, 2021

PM Citu: EC supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania.

Romania is closer to having the CVM monitoring lifted. Prime minister Florin Citu said on Thursday, March 18, that the European Commission (EC) supports the elimination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at the end of 2021. "Good news for Romania," PM Citu wrote on Facebook. (...)

