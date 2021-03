MAM Bricolaj Seeks to Raise Capital Offering Free Shares

MAM Bricolaj Seeks to Raise Capital Offering Free Shares. MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, seeks to offer four free shares for each share owned to raise its share capital by RON677,200 from its 2020 profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]