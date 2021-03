Enel Reports EUR1.39B Revenues in Romania in 2020

Enel Reports EUR1.39B Revenues in Romania in 2020. Italian utility group Enel, which owns electricity distribution companies E-Distributie Muntenia, E-Distributie Dobrogea and E-Distributie Banat, reported revenues of EUR1.39 billion in Romania in 2020, from EUR1.37 billion in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]