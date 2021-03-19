GCS: 5,593 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the past 24 hours following over 38.000 tests nationwide



A total of 5,593 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 38,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS says. As of Friday, 886,752 (...)