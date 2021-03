Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie goes on sale at local auction

A painting by contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie will go on sale at Artmark's Spring Auction on March 23 for the starting price of EUR 100,000. The painting, named Energia, is the largest work signed by Ghenie put up for sale in Romania so far. It imagines an astral world, born of its own (...)