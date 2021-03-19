Recovery and Resilience Plan, second test of this ruling coalition, enters public debate

Recovery and Resilience Plan, second test of this ruling coalition, enters public debate. The Government discussed during Friday's sitting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will be subjected to public debate, declared Prime Minister Florin Citu. According to the Prime Minister, after the state budget, PNRR was "the second test" of the government coalition, which "clearly shows that it is "united, strong and determined to work for the following years". "Given that PNRR needs to be implemented by 2026, it seems that we must be here after 2024 as well, to ensure that it is implemented. (...) Today it enters public debate. Everyone will see the program. Next week, through a memorandum, we will adopt the mandate through which this program will be negotiated," Citu said, during a press conference at Victoria Palace. He thanked all ministers who were involved in elaborating the PNRR, with a special mention for (Investment and European Projects) minister Cristian Ghinea and deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, but also the leader of the liberal party, Ludovic Orban. "We have, for public debate, a National Recovery and Resilience Plan which represents Romania's priorities today. We are allocating important resources for the road and railroad infrastructure, but also motorways. Of course, for the gas network as well. We want to build new hospitals, we are saying it very clearly in this program. And of course, (we have) social measures as well. So, we are granting importance to all priorities. A reform which Romania needed," Florin Citu specified.