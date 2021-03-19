Minister Nasui: Romanian state to issue certificates for vaccinated Romanians who wish to travel to Greece



Minister Nasui: Romanian state to issue certificates for vaccinated Romanians who wish to travel to Greece.

The Romanian state will issue certificates for Romanians who had their COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel as tourists, documents which will be recognized by Greece, declared on Friday, the minister of Economy, Business Environment and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui (photo), at the end of the meeting (...)