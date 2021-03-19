PM Citu: National Recovery and Resilience Plan enters public debate, it is the second test of the government coalition
Mar 19, 2021
The Government discussed during Friday’s sitting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will be subjected to public debate, declared Prime Minister Florin Citu. According to the Prime Minister, after the state budget, PNRR was “the second test” of the government coalition, which (...)
