Colliers: The pandemic validated the rise of the thesis – one town, one retail park, a theme likely to last the first part of this decade



Colliers: The pandemic validated the rise of the thesis – one town, one retail park, a theme likely to last the first part of this decade.

With a total modern retail stock of around 4 million square meters, the Romanian retail segment saw one of its toughest years in 2020 since the financial recession back in 2009-2010. However, money continued to flow in the economy and non-food retail sales saw a fast V-shaped recovery although (...)