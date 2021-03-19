ForMin Aurescu: Euroatlantic Resilience Centre will be in the service of both NATO allies and EU states



ForMin Aurescu: Euroatlantic Resilience Centre will be in the service of both NATO allies and EU states.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told AGERPRES in an interview that the Euroatlantic Resilience Centre is an extremely important project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which he wants completed this year. "Works are already in an advanced stage on a Government Decision regulating the organization and operation of this centre that will report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is a necessity, the resilience concept is increasingly present in the area of concern of both the European Union and of the North Atlantic Alliance," Aurescu said. "We have positive reactions from NATO and EU member states, because this resilience concept is very, very important, including in the context of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. For a start, the centre will function as a Romanian institution, but in a short time we will move to internationalize its activities by co-opting foreign experts who will work together with Romanian experts on several tiers, in the first place on reducing risks through an early warning activity, on adaptation, collection of best practices in the field of resilience and also research on resilience, education, training and joint exercises," the ForMin explained. According to the Romanian top diplomat, this centre will be in the service of both NATO allies and EU member states, it will obviously benefit Romania, because resilience has both an internal and an external component, and at the same time it will be dedicated to the neighboring partners, NATO and EU partners. "This centre will be a combination of military-type elements, but in a broader sense, in a broader sense of security, with its various components, from misinformation to hybrid aspects, taking care not to overlap the centre's activity with that of other already existing centres of excellence or of hubs of a similar type, which target certain components of response to the various risks and threats we are experiencing at this time internationally. It will promote a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, so it will also deal with the societal aspects of resilience. It will deal with a whole range of concerns in response to a host of risks and vulnerabilities we face around the globe today," Bogdan Aurescu also said in the interview.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnichi, editor: Maria Voican)