Authorities reverse suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV 2856

Authorities reverse suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV 2856. The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announced Friday the decision to cancel the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV 2856. "Following today's meeting, which was attended by representatives of CNCAV, the Health Ministry, the National Public Health Institute and Romania's National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, the decision was made to reverse the maximum precautionary measure of suspending the use of vaccine batch ABV 2856 produced by Oxford/AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company," a release states. According to CNCAV, vaccination remains the safe and effective solution for overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and the vaccines used in Romania are authorized by the European Medicines Agency, the most rigorous decision-making body that brings together European experts.