 
Romaniapress.com

March 19, 2021

Socar Opens Two More Gas Stations, Reaches 63 Units in Romania
Mar 19, 2021

Socar Opens Two More Gas Stations, Reaches 63 Units in Romania.

Azeri state-run oil company Socar Petroleum has opened two new gas stations, in counties Ialomita and Braila, reaching 63 units in Romania.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu attends Coalition for the Sahel meeting, highlights Romanian participation in training efforts Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu addressed on Romania's behalf today's ministerial meeting of the International Coalition for the Sahel, highlighting in this context the participation of Romanian experts in EU military and civilian training missions in the region. The Romanian chief diplomat (...)

Authorities reverse suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV 2856 The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announced Friday the decision to cancel the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV 2856. "Following today's meeting, which was attended by representatives of CNCAV, the Health Ministry, the National Public Health (...)

Romania Allots RON1.5B Guarantee Budget for Mortgage Loan Program Romania's government on Friday decided to allot RON1.5 billion for this year's state-guaranteed mortgage lending program, which allows homebuyers to buy homes of up to EUR140,000.

Nuclearelectrica Signs Agreement to Purchase Uranium Processing Assets Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), which operates the country's sole nuclear power plant, said Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire assets within the uranium concentrate processing line at the Feldioara Branch of the National Uranium (...)

PM Citu on bill dismantling SIIJ: We'll attempt a change in the Senate Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday at the end of the government meeting that he further wants the bill on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) to clear Parliament in a form close to the one approved by the government and that a change to this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Euroatlantic Resilience Centre will be in the service of both NATO allies and EU states Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told AGERPRES in an interview that the Euroatlantic Resilience Centre is an extremely important project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which he wants completed this year. "Works are already in an advanced stage on a Government Decision (...)

Minister Nasui: Romanian state to issue certificates for vaccinated Romanians who wish to travel to Greece The Romanian state will issue certificates for Romanians who had their COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel as tourists, documents which will be recognized by Greece, declared on Friday, the minister of Economy, Business Environment and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui (photo), at the end of the meeting (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |