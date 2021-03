BRD Approved Loan Deferrals for 2,400 Retail Customers This Year

BRD Groupe Société Générale, the third largest lender on the Romanian market by assets, said Friday it has deferred the loan repayments of 2,400 retail customers this year under a government ordinance introducing loan moratoriums. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]