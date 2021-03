Smaller companies listed on BVB lure investors with stock dividends

Smaller companies listed on BVB lure investors with stock dividends. Romanian DIY chain MAM Bricolaj (MAM) and local affiliate marketing firm 2Performant (2P) recorded significant share price increases on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market on Friday after announcing plans to compensate their shareholders with stock dividends. Both companies plan to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]