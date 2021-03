Strong demand in RO for Dacia’s first electric model

Strong demand in RO for Dacia’s first electric model. Romanian automobile producer Dacia received 1,500 orders for its first electric model, Spring, in the first four hours after officially putting it on sale, Ziarul Financiar reported. This is more than the total volume of e-vehicles sold in Romania in 2019. Over 6,000 users accessed the local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]