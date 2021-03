Romgaz to bid for Exxon’s stake in Neptun Deep within two weeks

Romgaz to bid for Exxon’s stake in Neptun Deep within two weeks. Romania's Government has deferred amending the Offshore Law until local gas producer Romgaz takes over the 50% stake and the leading position in Neptun Deep perimeter from ExxonMobil, Hotnews.ro announced, quoting sources familiar with the deal. The Government reportedly wants to give Romgaz (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]