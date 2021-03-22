 
Romania’s FinMin borrows EUR 100 mln for “safe, inclusive and sustainable” schools
Romania’s FinMin borrows EUR 100 mln for “safe, inclusive and sustainable” schools.

Romania's Finance Ministry has signed the contract for a EUR 100 million loan from the International Bank Reconstruction and Development (part of the World Bank group) to modernize 70 local schools, under the project dubbed "Safer, inclusive and sustainable schools", announced minister (...)

