Bogdan Aurescu to participate in the meeting of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs. Minister Bogdan Aurescu participates, on Monday, in the meeting of the EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in Brussels, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The agenda of the meeting will include discussions on Turkey and the Southern Neighborhood. European foreign ministers will also have an informal exchange of views with Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a video-conference format, the cited source states. "As concerns Russia, (...) Minister Bogdan Aurescu will welcome the swift adoption of restrictive measures the new EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. He will reiterate the importance of a strategic approach to the EU-Russia relationship that should to reaffirm the unity of the EU on the basis of the five guiding principles adopted in 2016, which oversee this relationship, as well as the importance of a stronger EU political commitment to the Eastern Partnership countries, especially with the associated ones," shows the release. "The Romanian official will highlight the concern about the internal situation in Georgia and will express his support for the EU mediation efforts meant to help the political forces in Tbilisi to overcome the current impasse. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will welcome the visit to Georgia of the President of the European Council (March 1, 2021) and the organization of the recent EU-Georgia Association Council (March 16)," informs the MAE. "The Romanian minister will address the geopolitical challenges facing the Western Balkan states, emphasizing the need for a more visible EU presence in the region. He will stress the need for a renewed EU engagement in the region and the organization of a comprehensive debate at a future CAE meeting, as requested by the foreign ministers of nine member states, including Romania, in a letter recently addressed to the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell," the release further reads. Moreover, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs will strongly condemn the continuation of violence against peaceful demonstrators in Myanmar.