EDP Renewables Prepares Return to Investments in RomaniaPortugal’s EDP Renewables (EDPR), the third most important investor in green power in Romania, says new projects will only come if Romania decides how to handle contracts for difference (CfD), which guarantee investors an energy price for a set period of (...)
Romanian PM, Bucharest mayor try to avoid quarantineBoth Romanian prime minister Florin Citu and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan played down the scenario of placing Bucharest under quarantine due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections. Mayor Nicusor Dan said that the restrictions in place now should be observed and promised to tighten the (...)
Profit of ING Bank Romania shrinks by 37% in 2020ING Bank Romania's gross profit decreased in 2020 by 37% to RON 574 million (EUR 118 mln), while the bank's total revenues increased by 3% to RON 2.1 billion (EUR 430 mln). The loan portfolio increased by 3% to RON 28.7 bln (EUR 5.9 bln). "2020 was a test of resilience for us and the entire (...)
Stores, required to display lowest price in last 30 days before offerStores will be required by law to show the lowest price discounts in the last 30 days before the offer, according to a draft Decision proposed by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), with the aim of providing customers with a weapon against the misleading offers, and launched (...)