Sphera Franchise Group Spends RON59M or 8.2% of Revenue on Rent in 2020. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), one of the major actors on the restaurant market in Romania by sales and number of restaurants, paid some RON58.59 million rent in 2020, RON9.3 million less than in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]