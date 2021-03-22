Covid-19: Romania removes Spain from list of countries with high epidemiological risk
Covid-19: Romania removes Spain from list of countries with high epidemiological risk.
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, March 19, the "yellow list" of countries with a high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location. Spain, a country with a large (...)
