Investments worth 1.563 billion lei in electricity networks last year. Electricity distribution and transmission operators invested a total of 1.563 billion lei last year, compared to a forecasted value of 1.572 billion lei, which means an achievement of over 99 percent, according to a press release of the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), sent to AGERPRES on Monday. "Following the constant monitoring that ANRE undertakes on the investment programs of the Electricity distribution and transmission network operators, the Authority found that, in 2020, total investments amounting to 1,563 million lei were made, compared to a forecasted value of 1,572 million lei, which means an achievement of over 99 percent. The investment works mainly focused on modernization and development in order to ensure the operation of electrical networks in conditions of safety, efficiency and reliability in accordance with the approved performance standards," say the ANRE officials. Thus, Transelectrica forecast investments of 171 million lei and made 169 million lei (98.83 percent). E-Distributie Muntenia: 229 million lei estimated, 240 million lei achieved (104.8 percent), E-Distributie Banat estimated 127 million lei and achieved 110 million lei (86.61 percent), while E -Distributie Dobrogea planned 105 million lei and achieved 107 million lei (101.9 percent). In the case of Delgaz Grid, the planned level was 154 million lei, and the one achieved was 142 million lei (92.21 percent). Distributie Energie Oltenia budgeted 192 million lei and made investments of 199 million lei in networks (103.1 percent). In the case of the distributions from the Electrica group, the level of investments for the Muntenia Nord area was planned at 203 million lei and works of 202 million lei (99.51 percent) were carried out. For Transylvania Nord, the estimates were 187 million lei and 190 million lei (101.6 percent) were achieved, and for Transylvania Sud 203 million lei were planned and 204 million lei were achieved (100.49 percent).AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]