Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc awarded at Sofia International Film Festival. Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc were among the award winners of the 25th Sofia International Film Festival that held its prize ceremony on Saturday night at the National Palace of Culture. Radu Jude's "Tipografic Majuscul/Uppercase Print" received the Bulgarian Film Critics Guild Award for Best Film in the Balkan Competition. The Balkan Competition featured a powerful selection of films, making it difficult for the jury to choose just one - the palette was varied, with important themes and individual styles. But the prize goes to Radu Jude's 'Tipografic Majuscul/Uppercase Print' for its experimental and unconventional approach to the recent history of Romania and the secret police Securitate, the festival's website writes. The award for Best Documentary went to the Romania - Germany co-production "Acasa, My Home" directed by Radu Ciorniciuc. The director's truly intimate approach: this privileged access, along with the complexity of the issues and questions raised by the film about family and the environment, among others, have made this film a winner, argues the international jury chaired by American director Lech Kowalski, and which also included Danish director Tue Steen Muller and British producer Natasha Dack Ojumu. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]