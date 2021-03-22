IntMin Bode: Bucharest will not be quarantined based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants. Citu: I want us to find solutions so that we do not end up in a lockdown



Interior Minister Lucian Bode specified on Monday that the decision for quarantining Bucharest will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants. “It’s not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision. Experts say very clearly: there are several factors, (...)