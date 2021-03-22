CMS Women in Business: “Investing in women’s education and promoting successful female role models: solutions for reducing the gender gap in Tech”



CMS Women in Business: “Investing in women’s education and promoting successful female role models: solutions for reducing the gender gap in Tech”.

Stereotypes, gender discrimination, the acceleration of digital change due to Covid-19, and the use of technology in education On 17 March, international law firm CMS organised the 2021 edition of the CMS Women in Business event, a meeting dedicated in principle to female professionals, (...)