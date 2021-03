Salbek Castle in western Romania up for sale

Salbek Castle in western Romania up for sale. The Salbek Castle in Arad county, western Romania, has been put up for sale by Romania Sotheby's International Realty for EUR 450,000. In 2017, the Botnar Foundation bought the castle for the price of EUR 350,000, according to local News.ro. The castle, built in Neoclassic style, is located (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]