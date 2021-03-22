60 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,268

60 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,268. As many as 60 persons - 26 men and 34 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have passed away in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since beginning of the pandemic to 22,268, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Monday. One death was recorded in the age category 20-29 years, two deaths in the age category 40-49 years, two deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 16 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 24 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 15 deaths in the category over 80 years. The GCS also says that 53 deaths were recorded in patients with medical pre-conditions, four patients had no associated diseases, and no comorbidities had been reported for three deceased patients to date. The GCS informs that 189 Romanian citizens abroad died from COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]