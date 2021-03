Flanco Sales Drop 11% in 2020, Profit Drops 44% to RON22.3M

Flanco Sales Drop 11% in 2020, Profit Drops 44% to RON22.3M. Electronics retailer Flanco said Monday it registered sales of RON1.08 billion in 2020, down 10.8% on the year as over 70 of its 156 stores were closed during lockdown, but turned a profit of RON22.3 million, down 44% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]