Norofert Seeks to Raise Share Capital by RON3.4M. Organic fertilizer producer Norofert (NRF.RO) seeks to raise its share capital by a maximum of RON3.4 million by issuing and distributing free shares from its 2020 profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]