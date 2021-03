Sibiu International Theater Festival moves 2021 edition to August

Sibiu International Theater Festival moves 2021 edition to August. This year's edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) was moved from its usual June slot to August in the hope the public will be able to attend, Agerpres reported. It was initially scheduled between June 11 and June 20 but is now scheduled to take place between August 20 and