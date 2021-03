Car owned by Elton John goes up for auction in Romania

Car owned by Elton John goes up for auction in Romania. A special car that the famous singer Elton John drove decades ago will go on sale at Artmark’s Auction of Technical Curiosities on March 25. The Maserati Spyder biturbo convertible has a starting price of EUR 8,000. The car “stands out through a service designed by none other than the Maserati (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]