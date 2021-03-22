Cluj: Doctor proposes unique research method for annihilation of SARS-CoV-2, through ionizing radiation

Cluj: Doctor proposes unique research method for annihilation of SARS-CoV-2, through ionizing radiation. A doctor from Cluj, Horia Maniu, proposes a unique research method for the annihilation of SARS-CoV-2, with ionizing radiation, which could influence the electrostatic field of the virus, and his idea is supported by specialists in the field. "Studying the results of some Chinese researchers, we found that there is a possibility of changing the electrostatic field by exposing SARS-CoV-2 to a beam of ionizing radiation, with potential functional or even structural changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which could attenuate its infectiousness at least or even cancel it," Dr. Horia Maniu told AGERPRES. Prof. Dr. Gabriel Kacso, from the "Iuliu Hatieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) of Cluj-Napoca, primary doctor of radiotherapy and medical oncology, coordinator of the medical team from the Amethyst Cluj Radiation Therapy Center, supports the idea of the doctor from Cluj. "I think there are two levels of research. One is in the analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has shown us that it is a formidable adversary. There are four proteins that interact with each other and give it a certain behavior. It is the spike protein (S), the envelope protein (E), the membrane protein (M) and the nucleocapsid (N). The most important are the communications between M and N and there, this electrostatic field that keeps them in a certain shape and that influences viral multiplication and, through communication with S protein, infectiousness, there we can influence them with various forms of energy applied from the outside," Gabriel Kacso told AGERPRES. The professor from Cluj also says that the energies outside can influence the electrostatic field of SARS-CoV-2, adding that the research should be done with great care and that, eventually, it should be done in a first phase on viruses with a structure similar to the one that causes COVID-19 disease. Horia Maniu, who is a dentist and former professor at UMF Cluj-Napoca, contacted a number of doctors and researchers in Romania and around the world to try to make his idea a reality. "We offer the available technique to do this stage of irradiation on cell cultures, on experimental models, insofar as the plan can be safely developed in cell cultures offered by virology institutes. I think the viral model can be borrowed from the already published data, that model of hepatitis. We need an analysis, magnetic resonance, in spectroscopy, so that we can highlight these residues, the links between proteins. This would be done at technical universities, which would be another partner, in addition to virology institutes, which supply cell cultures. Exposing them to various forms of energy, including ionizing radiation, can be done in various institutions. Perhaps they react very well also to magnetic field. We do not know what this research will generate," said Gabriel Kacso. AGERPRES (RO -author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

