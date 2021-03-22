Bucharest Mayor: We are trying to avoid quarantining Bucharest; two more months to overcome



Capital General Mayor Nicusor Dan says the authorities are trying as much as possible to avoid quarantining Bucharest, through measures such as strengthening the checkups in public transport, and underscores the importance of observing sanitary rules during the next two months, when a great number of Romanians are to be vaccinated. The clarifications have been made after PM Florin Citu had at the Victoria Governmental Palace a meeting with the General Mayor and the Sector Mayors to discuss the situation in the Capital, following the increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infection cases. "Everything that means measures to close schools, economic activities, such as malls, are compulsory measures, which follow some normative acts (...) issued by the authorities. We, the local authorities, can only comply. In this talk between the PM and the Bucharest Mayors we tried to find those effective measures, beyond the regulation legislative part, meant to avoid quarantining Bucharest. (...) There are two matters. One - a normative rigour where the law is not observed, as we have all seen places where the law is not observed and where the sanction is hard to enforce, and this is the prerogative of the national authorities. In respect to the local authorities, the control on the existing measures, a control on each of the sections, and in the case of the Capital City Hall this regards the local police and the public transport," Dan told the press. He mentioned that the local police would perform checkups in the public transport means where frequent rule breaches are found. Dan also stressed the observance of the sanitary and distancing rules over the next two months, a period when an important vaccine quantity would arrive to Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)