Capital General Mayor Dan: We are trying as much as possible to avoid quarantining Bucharest



Capital General Mayor Dan: We are trying as much as possible to avoid quarantining Bucharest.

Capital General Mayor Nicusor Dan says the authorities are trying as much as possible to avoid quarantining Bucharest, through measures such as strengthening the checkups in public transport, and underscores the importance of observing sanitary rules during the next two months, when a great (...)