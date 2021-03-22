Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/47,196 persons immunised in past 24 hours

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/47,196 persons immunised in past 24 hours. The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 47,196 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 35,850 Pfizer, 4,023 Moderna and 7,323 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry. As many as 23,874 people were given the priming shot and 9,750 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 2,568,108 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 1,769,978 persons, of whom 970,648 received the first dose and 798,730 received both doses. There were registered 230 side effects in the past 24 hours, 18 locally and 212 systemic. Since the beginning of the immunisation, there have been registered 8,912 side effects to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. According to this source, 109 side effects are pending investigation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]