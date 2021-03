Romanian PM, Bucharest mayor try to avoid quarantine

Romanian PM, Bucharest mayor try to avoid quarantine. Both Romanian prime minister Florin Citu and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan played down the scenario of placing Bucharest under quarantine due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections. Mayor Nicusor Dan said that the restrictions in place now should be observed and promised to tighten the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]