Profit of ING Bank Romania shrinks by 37% in 2020. ING Bank Romania's gross profit decreased in 2020 by 37% to RON 574 million (EUR 118 mln), while the bank's total revenues increased by 3% to RON 2.1 billion (EUR 430 mln). The loan portfolio increased by 3% to RON 28.7 bln (EUR 5.9 bln). "2020 was a test of resilience for us and the entire (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]