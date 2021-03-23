MOL, Rompetrol to open mixed gas and e-charging stations along RO motorways

MOL, Rompetrol to open mixed gas and e-charging stations along RO motorways. Romania's national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts with local oil companies Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways. The new stations will also include e-charging facilities, Agerpres reported. Rompetrol will build pairs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]