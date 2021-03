Romanian truck producer ATP to launch first local electric bus

Romanian truck producer ATP to launch first local electric bus. ATP, a vehicle manufacturer based in the northwestern part of Romania (Maramures), will launch a 100% electric bus, Economica.net reported. Named ATP Bus e-UpCity, the bus has 26 seats, three doors, and a low floor. It has an autonomy of 200 km, which can be extended to 360 km. Well-known (...)