RO video game studio Amber boasts 58% rise in revenues after international expansion

RO video game studio Amber boasts 58% rise in revenues after international expansion. Romanian video game studio Amber announced a robust 58% increase in revenues to RON 85 million (just over USD 20 mln) in 2020. The sustained growth during the last 12-18 months was due to acquiring full game development skills with specializations in multiple game genres. The integration of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]