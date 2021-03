Young Romanian farmers will get EUR 100 mln business start-up grants

Young Romanian farmers will get EUR 100 mln business start-up grants. Romanian farmers willing to set up farms will be given grants totaling EUR 100 million in 2021-2022, under the measure M6.1 on start-up aid for young farmers, announced agriculture minister Adrian Oros, Agerpres reported. The individual assistance will increase from EUR 30,000-50,000 to EUR