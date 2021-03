SanoPass Attracts EUR800,000 in Financing Round Led by Cleverage Venture Capital

SanoPass Attracts EUR800,000 in Financing Round Led by Cleverage Venture Capital. SanoPass, a Romanian start-up that aggregates independent medical service providers to sell preventive medical care packages to companies as employee benefits, has attracted bridge financing of EUR800,000 to invest in marketing, sales, integrating AI and launching new (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]