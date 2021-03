Biofarm Targets 15% Growth in Turnover in 2021, to RON250M

Biofarm Targets 15% Growth in Turnover in 2021, to RON250M. Romanian pharmaceutical company Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) estimates its turnover will grow 15% in 2021 compared with 2020, to over RON250 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]