INSCOP survey: Most Romanians believe country needs to move towards West in terms of alliances



The majority of Romanians (81%) consider that the direction towards which the country should move in terms of political and military alliances is the West, that is the EU, USA, NATO, according to an INSCOP survey sent to AGERPRES . The survey reveals that 10.4% of respondents believe that (...)